Meghan Markle's solo red carpet return: Deliberate shift in body language

Meghan Markle made a rare appearance on the red carpet at a charity gala in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle showcased a notably different look during her rare solo red carpet appearance, according to an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex dazzled in a striking red Carolina Herrera gown at the star-studded LA Children’s Hospital charity gala on Saturday. Meghan was seen posing for photographers and chatting with her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

Later, she engaged with children at the event, discussing the vital work of the hospital. This appearance followed a period of relative quiet for Meghan, while her husband, Prince Harry, travelled around the world for various charitable engagements.

Body language expert Judi James observed that Meghan's demeanor on the red carpet reflected significant changes.

She told the Mirror : "With her husband off on a solo jaunt and all the current controversy swirling in the press, Meghan’s sudden appearance on the red carpet here seems to show some body language and styling choices that involve the kind of changes that might be making a few deliberate statements.

"Her non-verbal signalling is all about looking coy, slightly vulnerable and even slightly shy. Although she seems to be on her usual form when it comes to placement and direction, her actual posing performances for the cameras lack her usual levels of confidence and assertiveness. She seems to be projecting the idea that she is sweet and rather cute.

"When she spots her friend on the red carpet she throws both hands out and joins her, clasping her hand to register friend-based bonding while also putting her hand underneath in the more passive position as though she is keen to let her friend take the lead.

"She even pulls her friend’s hand in front of her own torso to hold it like a protective barrier, in the kind of move you might see from a shy child.

"Her head tilts are all about being seen as likeable here and her next move is to actually duck behind her friend to pose with her together, summoning the kind of ‘hiding’ coyness that also suggests a cute form of shyness (we can even hear a photographer going ‘Aw!’ in the kind of response you would give to a cute child.) Meghan tilts her head close to her friend’s and smiles sweetly at her."

But despite the coy appearance, Judi explained that Meghan's body language was "pure Hollywood" rather than royalty.

She added: "The attention-grabbing red dress she wore with Harry has had its regal-looking train removed, leaving a sexy low-cut top and leg-flashing skirt. Meghan poses with her back arched in it, too, which makes better use of the plunging neckline.

"Her hair is now loose and tousled in a sexier look than the severe bun she wore last time and overall the look is more film star than wife of a prince, as though she’s keen to show off her own A-list status and clout here while Harry does all the regal stuff abroad.

"She even performs the ‘over-the-shoulder’ flirty glance to the cameras with the one shoulder raised that is a red carpet staple for any aspiring star."