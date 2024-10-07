Meghan Markle’s solo style statement sparks PR buzz

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala earlier this month

PR experts have weighed in on Meghan Markle’s choice to re-wear a modified dress from three years ago, notably appearing solo without Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, attended the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala earlier this month, wearing a Carolina Herrera gown that she previously donned three years ago.

The dress had undergone a noticeable alteration, with the train removed. Speaking with Express.co.uk, two PR specialists shared their perspectives on Meghan’s updated look and what her solo appearance might suggest about her and Prince Harry’s life in the U.S., four years after their move.

Ashley Rossiter of MirrorMePR suggested that Meghan's choice of the red dress indicated she didn't want to be overlooked, stating: "The dress is a statement not to be ignored, but combined with the dressed-down hair and make-up."

She added, "It also presents Meghan in a more relaxed frame and alludes to a less formal and more approachable persona, as well as showing Meghan's natural beauty and figure off at her best."

Speculation has also arisen regarding what Meghan's solo outing implies about her relationship with Harry, as both halves of the Royal pair have been undertaking more individual duties in 2024 than in previous years, reports the Express.

In light of Meghan's recent public solo appearances, Streamline PR founder Joseph Hagan has weighed in on the impact they're having. He remarked, "Her decision to step out without Prince Harry on this occasion adds to the buzz, further underscoring her independence and ability to hold the spotlight on her own."

Joseph continued by commenting on Meghan's hair, saying, "The hair refresh adds another layer of subtle reinvention, all while sticking to a look that works for her. For someone as high-profile as Meghan, subtle changes in appearance are rarely accidental."

He went on to explain: "It's a way to subtly signal growth or a new chapter, while still remaining relatable and approachable. Her sleek look, alongside her poised presence, communicates grace and adaptability, both of which are key elements of her personal brand."

In discussing the Duchess's image, he added, "In a world where high-profile figures are constantly scrutinised for their fashion choices, Meghan proves once again that she's all about style, sustainability, and making each appearance count."

Meanwhile, amid these strategic steps forward, there has been speculation sparked regarding the Sussexes' path in the US as they build their future and retain connections with influential figures.

Additionally, gossip is bubbling after Richard Eden from the Daily Mail suggested on the Palace Confidential podcast that the pair may be experiencing tension with David and Victoria Beckham.

He remarked: "From everything I've heard, he [David] and his wife [Victoria] have not been impressed with the way Harry and Meghan have behaved.

"I mean, for them, family is everything, you know, they're really close to both sets of parents and families and this idea of going on television and attacking your family as, talking to an associate of theirs, it just horrified them [and] it really represents everything that they don't agree with."