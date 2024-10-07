Jennifer Lopez shares major life update amid Ben Affleck divorce drama

Jennifer Lopez has recently marked a stunning appearance at the American Music Awards during Ben Affleck's divorce drama.

According to Daily Mail, The Boy Next Door actress appeared in a prerecorded segment on October 6 to mark the 50th Anniversary Special show of AMAs.

In a video clip, Lopez shared that she had iconic childhood memories of watching the award show, inspiring her on her acting journey.

Moreover, the 55-year-old actress added, “I decided that I was gonna change for every time I came out there [onstage]."

"We did this dance medley to all of these amazing songs from that year, and I wanted everyone to feel that love and energy,” the renowned star remarked.

Lopez also shared that the music’s healing power impacted her life, she explained, “Music really does have the power to heal and uplift and to connect us, and the AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now.”

This appearance of the globally acclaimed actress came after she filed for divorce from her former partner.

Previously, a source close to the Air director made a shocking revelation regarding his behaviour with the 55-year-old actress.

An insider claimed that Affleck has become extremely toxic towards Lopez.

It is important to mention that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 22 this year after spending two years with each other.

The former power couple is currently settling their legal matters.