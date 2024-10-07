Keanu Reeves loses control in 'horrifying' turn of events

Keanu Reeves loses himself during high-speed racing competition

Keanu Reeves just stepped up the game with his professional auto racing debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Matrix actor, who took part in the Toyota GR Cup and finished in the 25th place on Saturday, October 5, drove the No. 92 BRZRKR car in reference to his graphic novel The Book of Elsewhere.

The 60-year-old, who has received various accolades in a career spanning four decades, was accompanied by his teammate Cody Jones.

During the race, the actor's car spun into the grass on the exit of Turn 9, narrowly avoiding a crash.

However, he re-entered the race and continued driving on the same track, emerging unscathed from the spin.

For the unversed, Reeves previously participated in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the celebrity race as he was crowned the undefeated champion back in 2009.

The actor and his co-star Sandra Bullock are now looking forward to attending the 30th-anniversary screening of iconic action film Speed on Tuesday, October 8, in Los Angeles.

In addition, he is also preparing for the highly anticipated John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, which is slated to release in 2025.