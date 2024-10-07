Kate Middleton sets sight on Meghan’s beloved fashion label with royal return

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle appear to be bouncing fashion ideas off of each other.

The Princess of Wales has been a loyal client of brand Alexander McQueen, opting for the label for many key occasions including her wedding and King Charles’ coronation.

Meanwhile, Meghan chose Givenchy for her wedding day in 2018. Now, it appears that Kate may be switching her go-to label favoured by the Duchess of Sussex, according to a style expert Ali.

Although, the change of preferred fashion labels has more to do with a particular designer, who made a major switch.

Sarah Burton, who famously designed her Alexander McQueen wedding dress, was announced as Creative Director for the Italian label Givenchy

“One fly in the ointment for British fashion is the recent move of Kate's wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton, to French luxury fashion house Givenchy,” Ali told GB News.

“It's clear that the princess trusts Sarah Burton deeply, and the mutual loyalty means Kate will continue to show support by wearing Givenchy for the season ahead.”

The news comes after Meghan made a solo appearance at a charity event in LA, for which she recycled her striking Carolina Herrera red outfit, which he last wore in 2021.

Kate has long been an advocate of sustainable fashion and has recycled her dresses quite frequently. It appears that Meghan may have taken a page out of her rival’s stylish books.

Meanwhile, as Kate is set to make an official comeback to royal engagements, she is expected to wear a lot more of Meghan’s preferred label.

It remains to be seen if there will be a fashion face-off between the two daughters-in-law of King Charles.