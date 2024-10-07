Prince Harry celebrates big honour as split from Meghan Markle continues

Prince Harry is seemingly on cloud nine as he received some words of appreciation amid constant backlash on his polo documentary series.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly left his fans and Netflix officials upset with his less screen presence in the upcoming project.

Now, Harry's close pal Nacho Figueras, who is part of the docuseries, hailed the former working royal for his sincere hard work for the forthcoming show.

In conversation with People magazine, the professional polo player revealed that it was an "honour" to work with Harry in a sports program.

He said, "Look, to me, it's an honor to do anything with him. He's a dear friend. This is more his project than it is mine. It's an honor to know that I was able to help."

"And the show is not about me. It's not about him … So we've been working very hard on it and we're very excited about the outcome," Nacho added.

For the unversed, the docuseries is all set to premiere on the streaming giant in December 2024.

Following Nacho's delightful remarks about Harry, the Duke is said to be relaxed and in a celebratory mood.

Notably, Harry has been lauded by a friend amid his professional split from his beloved wife Meghan Markle.