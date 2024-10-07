Kate Middleton makes important decision ahead of major appearances

Princess Kate is set to grab the spotlight with her two possible appearances at key royal events.



The Princess of Wales, who recently completed her chemotherapy, has been gradually marking her return to official engagements.

It has been said that Catherine will attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in November and the Royal Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey the following month.

Speaking of her fashion choices, Rachel Thomson, a fashion expert told GB that she will "return to familiar choices" in the upcoming events.

She said, "With these events taking place in autumn and winter, it’s likely we’ll see her return to some of her favourite outerwear brands."

The expert believes that Kate will opt for her "favourite British label is Holland Cooper," which she previously wore on multiple occasions.

Moreover, Rachel opened up about the future Queen's "evolved" fashion sense, saying, "Catherine’s evolving style has also leaned more toward tailored suits over dresses at formal events."

For the unversed, Kate has always been lauded for her elegant fashion choices. However, since her cancer diagnosis, the Princess has been away from the public eye.

Now, she is reportedly making important decisions about her fresh looks to mark her strong comeback.