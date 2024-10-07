King Charles gets new doctor’s orders ahead of Australia visit

King Charles finally changes lifelong habit on doctor’s orders

King Charles is now being made to follow a new set of instructions in his routine as he continues his cancer treatment.

The monarch, who is set to travel for his tour to Australia and Samoa this month, was forced to take up a habit which he has avoided in life, sources revealed.

Doctors have instructed Charles to start eating lunch, which he had spent a lifetime skipping, a source told The Daily Mail.

The King had always regarded the midday meal as a “luxury” especially with his busy schedule. However, now that his body has a disease to fight and a heavy treatment to sustain, he needs a extra energy to keep going.

Despite his hesitance, the monarch is begrudgingly following the doctors’ orders along with his wife Camilla’s.

“With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime —a snack, really,” the insider said. “He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day. It's important, particularly if you have got an illness.”

Surprising, the meal choice has a unlikely connection to his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, who previously dubbed the avocado as her “favourite foods.”