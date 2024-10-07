Celine Dion shocks fans with ‘Sunday Night Football’ promo surprise appearance

Celine Dion surprises football fans

Celine Dion had a surprise planned for football fans.



Following her unforgettable appearance at the Paris Olympics, Dion now decided to delight sports enthusiasts in Pittsburgh.

The five-time Grammy winner brought a wave of nostalgia by revisiting one of her 1996 hits, and donning a vintage Super Bowl XXX sweatshirt during a surprise cameo in Sunday Night Football’s opening sequence.

The highly anticipated matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers was broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock, making Dion’s unexpected feature all the more special.

“I think my favorite thing about this game is its power to connect who we are to who we were, to prove our most powerful memories, our most enduring loves can stay with us forever. You know what I’m talking about, right?” she began while her famous 1996 ballad It’s All Coming Back to Me Now played.

“Sometimes, some nights, it all just comes back,” added Dion. “The love affair. Well, maybe not ‘love’ the way I usually sing about it. But still… work with me here."

“I mean, ‘When you touch me like this, when you hold me like that.’ It kinda fits, no? But really, what beautiful passion it produced, what painful heartbreak it revealed, so, so long ago. Like so many old flames, it always feels right when they’re back together. Don’t you think?”

“Like tonight, evoking the kind of magic they once produced. The Cowboys and the Steelers, a timeless classic on Sunday Night,” Dion ended her message.

The NFL game on Sunday is the Cowboys and Steelers' first meeting in primetime since 1982 and their first on NBC since the Cowboys' victory in Super Bowl XXX in 1996, which ended in a 27-17 victory.

In Super Bowl X (21-17) in 1976 and Super Bowl XIII (35-31) in 1979, the Steelers had already defeated Dallas.