Jenna Coleman and Jamie Childs spotted with their first newborn

Jenna Coleman celebrates new beginnings.

Jenna Coleman has officially stepped into motherhood!

The actress was spotted out and about in North London over the weekend, taking a leisurely stroll with her boyfriend Jamie Childs and their adorable newborn.

Looking chic, the star was seen for the first time since giving birth, rocking a stylish red cardigan paired with jeans and a cozy brown bomber jacket.

Meanwhile, Jamie was a proud dad as he cradled their little one in a baby carrier, with tiny feet peeking out in cute bright pink socks. Enjoying a coffee and a casual chat with Jenna.

Coleman first shared her exciting pregnancy news in June, showcasing her baby bump at a dinner held at Chatsworth House.

While she hasn't officially announced the birth of her child, Jenna has kept her fans updated throughout her pregnancy journey by frequently sharing glimpses on social media.

The actress and her boyfriend, Jamie Childs, crossed paths back in 2020 on the set of Netflix's The Sandman, where she portrayed Johanna Constantine, and Jamie directed several episodes.

The couple was first linked romantically in December 2021 and made their public debut the following February, spotted hand-in-hand during a stroll in Islington.

Just days before that sighting, they were seen outside Jenna's £2.2 million home as furniture was moved in, hinting at a blossoming relationship.

Earlier this year, speculation about the couple taking their relationship to the next level ignited when Jenna was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger in January.