Kim Kardashian enjoys sister day out with Khloe: Pics inside

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian recently made a stylish appearance at the ChainFEST in Los Angeles.

On October 5, the sisters stepped out to have fun at the food festival in LA.

For the unversed, the ChainFEST returns to Los Angeles and New York City this year to mark the world's largest celebration of chain restaurants.

According to the Daily Mail, the Skims founder wore a shrunken black T-shirt and black leather moto pants.

On the other hand, Khloe donned high-rise light wash jeans and a nude bodysuit.

The reality TV stars were welcomed by the American actor and comedian, BJ Novak, who founded the Chain in 2021.

Alongside, Kim and Khloe, other celebrities also attended the star-studded event, including Chrissy Teigen, John Mayer, Andy Cohen, Nicky Kraft, and Bobbi Althoff.

It is important to mention that Kim just celebrated five years for her clothing brand, Skims, with a special interview.

