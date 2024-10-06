Ozzy Osbourne reveals drug relapse as he battles health issues

Ozzy Osbourne credits wife Sharon as key support.

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he’s back to using drugs, but he’s keeping it hidden from his wife, Sharon.

The Black Sabbath icon, who has battled addiction in the past, admitted to smoking marijuana again and feeling "tempted to return to stronger drugs" as he struggles with ongoing health issues.

His battle with Parkinson's disease, along with neck and back problems, has left him reliant on a wheelchair and crutches, and has prevented him from returning to the UK.

Speaking candidly on his Madhouse Chronicles podcast, he shared, "I am happier, but I am not completely sober. I use a bit of marijuana from time to time."

Despite his health challenges, the rock legend is grappling with maintaining sobriety as he faces his latest health setbacks.

The Prince of Darkness, has credited his wife, Sharon, with being a significant motivator in his fight against addiction, admitting that cannabis has slowly reentered his life.

He praised Sharon for her unwavering support, stating, "I am lucky my wife kicks my butt all the time, and she would make life so difficult. Even with marijuana, she will f***ing find it and get rid of it."

On his Madhouse Chronicles podcast, Ozzy opened up about his recent experience with ketamine, revealing that he was offered the medical sleep drug during a doctor's visit.

"He put a tiny bit in me, but that was enough to spark me. That thing came back and weighted my brain," he explained.

The 75-year-old also reflected on his decision to stop attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, expressing uncertainty about whether it was the right choice.

"If you are out there and you are using dope and you want to get off, there is plenty of help," he advised.

"AA is a 12-step program. It got me sorted out to a certain degree. I do not go to meetings myself anymore. Maybe I should do, I don't know."