Prince Harry set one major condition of peace talks with William, Kate

Prince Harry is finally ready to make amends with his estranged brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton but with one major condition.

Tom Quinn, a renowned royal author told The Mirror that the Duke of Sussex wants to "reconcile" with the Wales family but, he wants an apology from the royal couple.

The royal expert said, "He [Prince Harry] wants to reconcile with his brother so that the children can have some kind of a relationship, but he and Meghan still think that a grovelling apology needs to come from William and Kate first."

Now, it has been said that the former working royal is extremely upset over 'racist comments' made by two members of the royal family for his unborn son Prince Archie's skin colour.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan Markle sparked reactions when they sat down for a tell-all interview on Oprah Winfrey show.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed that the key royal figures "raised concerns" about her unborn child's skin tone, which left the couple devastated.

Soon after Harry and Meghan's bombshell revelation, Buckingham Palace released a statement, which reads, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning."

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."