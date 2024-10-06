Travis Kelce sends 'subtle' message amid Taylor Swift's notable absence

Travis Kelce drops hint about dream gift amid Taylor Swift's absence

Travis Kelce is offering an inside scoop on his ‘dream’ birthday gift after Taylor Swift snubbed his birthday for her family celebration.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday, October 5, alongside his family and friends at his annual Kelce Car Jam in Kansas City, opened up to Page Six about the big day.

Swift was conspicuously absent as he celebrated the occasion in style, sparking split rumors among the couple's devoted fans.

In response to a question about his dream present as he marks another milestone, the NFL player said, “I’ll take another Super Bowl if you got one of those."

The sportsman told the crowd that their victory on Monday, October 7, would complete his birthday celebration.

He said, "How about we go get a win on Monday night? How about that? You guys up for that?"

The audience cheered him on as he promised the 34-year-old songstress' presence in the stands on Monday, October 7, following her noticeable absence from his last two games.

The 35-year-old said of the Cruel Summer hitmaker, "“She will be not be here [today. But] I know she’s coming in for the game."