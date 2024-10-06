Jennifer Garner warns Ben Affleck about rekindling romance with JLo

Ben Affleck's recent outings with Jennifer Lopez, despite their ongoing divorce, have sparked worry among his loved ones, including ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



An insider tells In Touch that Affleck's behaviour is causing concern.

"Ben's got a very addictive personality, and a lot of people think now that he's sober, he's switched vices and become a love addict," the source says.

Garner, in particular, is worried about Affleck's actions. "For one thing, he's messing with J. Lo's head, which is not kind. And it's also sending mixed messages to the kids, which isn't healthy."

The insider adds that Affleck's behaviour is potentially harmful. "It's just putting everyone back on this awful roller-coaster. It really seems like he's falling into a very toxic pattern, and in the long run, this isn't going to be good for anyone."

Despite filing for divorce, Affleck and Lopez have been spotted together with their children. Affleck shares three kids with Garner, while Lopez has twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The insider notes that Affleck's intentions are unclear. "The odds of he and J. Lo being able to fix their relationship and live happily ever after are so slim," they say. "Ben's still saying that he wants a divorce."

However, another insider suggests that the exes still have a physical attraction, but underlying conflicts remain.

"Their conflicts are still there, and they could potentially experience more resentment."