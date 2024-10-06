Zendaya drops major hints about 'Euphoria' season 3

Zendaya recently opened up about the highly anticipated third season of the HBO drama, Euphoria.

She hinted at a time jump, taking the characters beyond high school.

"It's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with," Zendaya shared on Entertainment Weekly's The Awards podcast. "And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!"

As an executive producer and star, Zendaya couldn't reveal too much, but she teased that season three will be "fascinating."

"I don't actually know much about what is happening," she admitted. "I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening."

The Dune star expressed excitement about exploring the characters' lives beyond high school. "It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world."

Production for season three is set to begin in January 2025, with Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow returning. Barbie Ferreira will not be returning, and Angus Cloud tragically passed away in July 2023.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, shared her thoughts on returning to the character after a three-year break.

"We did have a long time between season one and season two, but especially now with the time jump, it's a new process for me," she told Cosmopolitan. "I'm kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever's to come. But I'm also really excited. I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I'm really looking forward to what's gonna happen in her life."