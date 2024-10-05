Prince Harry’s solo visits 'dangerous' for Royal Family amid charity work

Prince Harry was recently seen in Lesotho, South Africa, carrying out charity work

Prince Harry’s recent set of engagements are “dangerous” because he risks aggravating the Royal Family, according to royal biographer Angela Levin.

Speaking on GB News, Levin joined Nana Akua to discuss the duke’s travels in recent days without his wife, Meghan Markle, by his side.

He was recently seen in Lesotho, South Africa, carrying out charity work and meeting royalty.

But the trip is ill-advised, Levin said, as she went about criticising the duke’s recent exploits.

“His eight solo engagements in nine days on his own is a very interesting thing”, she said.

“He’s gone to all these charities he used to work with as a working royal and I think it’s a way to say, ‘I don’t need the Royal Family, I can do this on my own and I can do this much better because everyone still loves me’.

“I think that is a very dangerous thing to do. I think the Royal Family will come up with something because they can’t have this. It’s appalling.”

Nana Akua then put it to Levin that Harry was in Africa carrying out important charity work, and therefore it’s unfair to criticise.

“He wasn’t there for very long”, she snapped back.

“Also, he tells us all how he doesn’t like the paparazzi and press, he was loving it out there.

“I don’t believe that for a second.”

The prince travelled to South Africa to perform duties with his Sentebale charity, which he co-founded in 2006.

The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their Sussex.com website to update its readers on the trip.

They issued a statement which read: "Today marked a significant moment as Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – or Mohale, as he’s affectionately known by the Basotho people – commenced his trip to Lesotho, warmly welcomed by The King and Queen in a private meeting.

"This occasion not only rekindled cherished connections from his childhood but also celebrated a remarkable milestone: the 200th anniversary of the nation.

"The Duke holds a special place in his heart for this nation, particularly through his work with Sentebale, the organisation he co-founded alongside Prince Seeiso in 2006 to support vulnerable children in Southern Africa.

"His commitment to the region is deeply rooted in a shared vision for sustainable development and empowerment."