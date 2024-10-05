Princess Kate’s engagement to William marked by 'celebration and deep sorrow'

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton while vacationing in Kenya in the fall of 2010

The day Prince William proposed to Princess Kate was among the happiest of her life. However, the celebrations that ensued were overshadowed by deep sadness, leaving the bride-to-be with a significant regret.

After dating for nearly ten years, William got down on one knee during a trip to Kenya in October 2010. Unfortunately, tragedy struck before the couple could publicly announce their engagement.

Kate's grandfather, Peter Middleton, sadly passed away before she had the opportunity to share the news with him.

In her book Kate: Our Future Queen, royal expert Katie Nicholl confirmed that William joined the Middleton family for Peter's funeral, noting: "Kate was deeply saddened not to have had the chance to tell her grandfather that she was engaged to William. She knew he would have been delighted for her."

Prior to the couple's official engagement announcement, which was shared on Tuesday 16 November, William needed to seek permission from his grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, in keeping with royal tradition.

According to Katie, the Queen was having breakfast with Prince Philip when she got the call from her grandson. She claims that the Monarch was "thrilled to receive William's call, albeit a little surprised at the suddenness of the announcement".

A source told her: "The Queen had no idea that there would be an announcement that morning. It was rather hurried, because William was apparently worried about it leaking out. William enjoyed outfoxing the media, and this was one announcement he wanted to make himself. The last thing he wanted was a newspaper getting the scoop, as had happened with his father's engagement to Camilla."

William reportedly made the call from his flat at Clarence House, with an excited Kate sitting at his side. The couple also called Charles and Camilla, before picking up the phone to speak to Harry, who was in Hampshire at the time. Kate, meanwhile, chose to tell her two siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, in person.

The official announcement from Clarence House announcing William and Kate's engagement read: "The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince William to Miss Catherine Middleton. The wedding will take place in the Spring or Summer of 2011, in London. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.

"Prince William and Miss Middleton became engaged in October during a private holiday in Kenya. Prince William has informed The Queen and other close members of his family.

"Prince William has also sought the permission of Miss Middleton’s father. Following the marriage, the couple will live in North Wales, where Prince William will continue to serve with the Royal Air Force."