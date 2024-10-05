King Charles heartbroken as he receives sad news from US

King Charles III appeared to be in great pain after receiving a heartbreaking news from the US.

The 75-yera-old monarch expressed his sadness in heart-wrenching statement over the tragic loss.

The cancer-stricken King reached out to the US President Joe Biden to show sympathy with the families who lost their loved ones in Hurricane Helene. At least 200 people died as a result of the Category 4 storm.

The monarch's message expressed his sadness at the destruction caused by the storm, which made landfall on September 26. He also expressed sympathies to those affected and commended the bravery of emergency responders.



A tweet shared by the British Embassy in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 4 also mentioned the King’s correspondence with Biden, sharing that “As the clean-up from devastating Hurricane Helene continues, King Charles has sent a message of condolence to President Joe Biden expressing his sadness and sympathy for the tragic loss of life.”

