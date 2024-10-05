'Dancing with the Stars' pro Ezra Sosa reveals dream reality TV projects

Ezra Sosa reflects on choices he’d make if not on 'DWTS'

Dancing with the Stars pro Ezra Sosa spilled the beans on his reality TV wish list.



During a recent chat with People at the DIRECTV x PEOPLE EW Reality TV Party, Sosa, 23, revealed that if he weren't competing on DWTS, he would love to be part of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

"Honestly, I’d probably choose Dance Moms or The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. We grew up Mormon in Utah, so we watched that and I’m like, 'Facts, sis,'" the professional dancer didn’t hesitate to respond when asked, "If not Dancing with the Stars, what reality show would you want to be on?”

Not only does he have his eyes set on joining the Mormon Wives cast, but he also wants them to be a guest at Dancing with the Stars.

"I actually want to invite the cast to the show. If you're part of that cast, please hit me up! I would love to get you tickets and dance with all of you," he added, persisting, "Please, please."

Following the buzz from its first season, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to return for a second season, premiering in the spring of 2025.

While the filming schedule for the new season hasn't been announced, Sosa might have the opportunity to join, especially after being eliminated from Dancing with the Stars during the second episode on September 24.