Pippa Middleton boosts income with Bucklebury farm events

Pippa Middleton could be generating a "substantial income" after relocating closer to her sister, Princess Kate, according to an exclusive statement from a property expert to GB News.



The Princess of Wales’s younger sister and her hedge-fund billionaire husband, James Matthews, have opened the doors of their Bucklebury Farm Park lodge in Berkshire for hosting events like parties, retreats, and Pilates classes.

In 2020, Pippa and James purchased 72 acres of land in Berkshire for £1.5 million. Four years later, they launched the lodge at Bucklebury Farm as a venue for social events, reported GB News.

In 2022, Pippa, James, and their three children moved from West London to West Berkshire, settling into a £15 million mansion just a 45-minute drive from Prince William and Kate’s Adelaide Cottage.

James Matthews and his business associates had acquired the 72-acre Bucklebury Park Farm earlier.

Paul Gibbens, a marketing manager and property expert, provided insights into the potential revenue Pippa and James could be earning from their venture. He explained that high-end events like private parties and Pilates sessions held at the lodge could command significant fees, possibly bringing in thousands of pounds per event.

Additionally, luxury glamping tents, rented out at premium rates, could contribute further income, especially during peak seasons. Other consistent revenue streams include deer tractor rides, petting zoo admissions, and seasonal festivals, making Bucklebury Farm a year-round family destination.

He said: "While exact figures aren't public, here's a rough estimation of the revenue Pippa and James could generate from hosting events at Bucklebury Farm.

"The Lodge, used for events such as private parties, yoga retreats, and Pilates sessions, can command significant fees. Rentals for high-end events can easily bring in thousands of pounds per event.

"The luxury glamping tents provide a unique experience and can be rented out at premium rates, likely £100s per night. With five tents, they could earn a substantial income, especially during peak seasons.

"Regular activities such as deer tractor rides, petting zoo admissions, and seasonal events like festivals can also generate consistent revenue streams. These activities make the farm a year-round destination for families and tourists."

Gibbens explained how Pippa and Kate have become closer since moving closer to each other.

He said: "Living close to the Princess of Wales has likely strengthened the bond between Pippa and Kate.

"Proximity means they can see each other more frequently, share parenting experiences, and their children can grow up playing together.

"This close-knit family environment supports stronger relationships and more frequent family interactions.

"Pippa and James Matthews moved to Bucklebury Farm in 2022 for several compelling reasons.

"One of the main motivations was to be closer to Pippa's family. With her sister the Princess of Wales also living in the countryside, this move allows their families to spend more quality time together, fostering closer relationships among the children and between the siblings.

"The second reason was because the Matthews are in favour of a rural upbringing. Pippa and James wanted their children to experience a rural upbringing similar to Pippa’s own childhood.

"The countryside offers a more peaceful, nature-oriented environment compared to the hustle and bustle of London.

"The third reason being business opportunities. Owning and managing Bucklebury Farm aligns with their business interests. Living on-site or nearby enables them to oversee operations directly and invest in the property's development and activities."



