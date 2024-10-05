Taylor Swift ditches Travis Kelce on his birthday amid career struggles

Taylor Swift raises eyebrows with her latest gesture at cousin's wedding

Taylor Swift is reportedly better off without boyfriend Travis Kelce as she had the best time of her life at her cousin’s wedding.

The 35-year-old NFL player was nowhere to be found near the Anti-hero hitmaker despite the fact that the event was in Missouri.

The Kansas City Chief’s absence from the event came off as a shock to fans, considering it was Kelce’s 35th birthday on October 5.

However, Swift didn’t seem to have cared less about the big occasion as she happily let her hair down and posed for photos with the bride.

The songstress, who donned a silver floral dress worth a whopping $321, pulled a hilarious face while they clicked photos together.

According to reports, Kelce was occupied with his prior commitments, practicing just days ahead of playing against Los Angeles Chargers.

Previously, the longtime duo made headlines after the Grammy winner was accused of ‘ruining’ the football player’s career.

This claim was supported by various sources that associate Kelce’s poor performance with his unusual habits, which include ‘partying all summer’ with the love of his life.