Jack Antonoff cheers to Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX chart topping success

Jack Antonoff says this is 'Artist Development Summer' as singers are defying trends with original work

Jack Antonoff challenged the notion of "Brat Summer" by proposing a new term: "Artist Development Summer," as Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, and Chappell Roan continue to dominate the charts with their music.

In a conversation with Billboard on Friday, October 4, the producer behind numerous hit songs and albums for Taylor Swift and other stars shared his thoughts on the evolving landscape of pop stardom.

"Sabrina, Charli, and Chappell Roan have all had this shared experience of crystallising as artists, and that’s where you find the gems," Antonoff said, referencing the trio of pop talents recently capturing global attention.

"That’s the essence of being an artist. True artist development transcends technology or streaming; the only way to succeed is to create your own language," he added.

Charli, 32, whose album Brat helped define the season, is a long-time collaborator of Antonoff’s. The two co-headlined a tour called Charli and Jack Do America in 2015.

Antonoff, 40, noted that her success in 2024 reflects a broader trend of artists carving out their own niches instead of merely following trends.

"No one deserves it more," he said of Carpenter, who has released six albums by age 25. "Sabrina’s been quietly growing, and her albums have been getting more awesome."

Recently, Antonoff contributed to 16 songs across both volumes of Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, which has spent its 15th week topping the Billboard 200, marking the longest No. 1 run of any Swift project.