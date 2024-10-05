Kate Middleton, Prince William land in major trouble

Prince William and Princess Kate received a shocking warning about the future of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A royal expert claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales's little ones will ask about their uncle Prince Harry's absence from their lives.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 alongside his wife Meghan Markle. Now, the duo resides in Montecito alongside their two children Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet.

Before exiting the Firm, Harry shared a close bond with the Wales family. He is reportedly known as a fun uncle to his nephews and niece.

Now, royal commentator Lydia Alty addressed the possible negative impact of the royal family's feud with the Sussexes on the young royals.

In conversation with GB, she said, "Prince Harry used to be close to his brother, Prince William."

"He was also very close to Prince William's wife, the Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis," Lydia added.

The expert predicted that in the near future George, Charlotte and Louis will feel the absence of Harry and their cousins, with whom they have no connection.

She revealed, "Now that the royals have all split up and, as far as we know, not talking, this will have affected George, Charlotte and Louis."