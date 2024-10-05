King Charles ‘feels regret’ after breaking centuries-old royal rule

King Charles, who had been leading his reign with a plan for modern monarchy, appears to be reconsidering some of his moves as the chain of events took place.

After ascending to the throne, the monarch’s new plans quickly picked up momentum, as Charles quickly made changes to the many archaic rules. Although, a lot changed after February 2024.

Charles’ shocking cancer diagnosis not only came as a terrible news for the infant reign but also a major shift from tradition long held for over many centuries, which had consequences of its own, per royal correspondent Tom Sykes.

He wrote in The Daily Beast that even if the King is “ultimately declared to be in full remission” but when he “broke with centuries of royal tradition and announced he had cancer, he fired the starting pistol on what courtiers euphemistically term the ‘change of reign.’”

Sykes pointed out that the focus has now shifted at Prince William, who is yet to become king, which may have stirred some regret in the current monarch.

“The planning and positioning for the reign of King William V, necessarily and behind the scenes, began—and it will be very hard to put that genie back in the bottle,” he explained.

“Charles’ family were told the truth: that it was serious. That, of course, is why Prince Harry flew over from California three days later, and that is why the king agreed to meet him.”

The expert further added that while Kate Middleton’s cancer set William back, her recovery has brought the future king back in the limelight and with a “much higher profile than his father.”

King Charles is currently out of the scene since he has been gathering and conserving his strength for the Australia tour.

Meanwhile, William is head-on into his engagements as he prepares to resume long haul international travel himself. He will be heading to South Africa in early November for the Earthshot Awards, which is anticipated as “a high-profile affair.”