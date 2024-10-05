Will Smith reflects on ‘deep-dive soul searching’ journey through music

Will Smith on his soul searching journey in last couple of years: More inside

Will Smith has recently admitted he’s been working on himself in the last couple of years.



During An Evening with Will Smith event at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on October 3 via PEOPLE, the I Am Legend actor reflected on his new music after Oscars’ slap incident back in 2022.

“In the last couple of years, I've been really deep-dive soul searching more than almost any point in my life. And I've found a new well,” said the 56-year-old.

Will stated, “There's like a well of authenticity that I'm trying to tap into the most honest and authentic space within me.”

The Academy Award winner continued, “And things are coming out that are very different than anything I would've done in the past.”

Will believed, “It's all a result of trying to be experimental and honest, more than I'm trying to make a hit.”

“I'm not even thinking about it in terms of hits. I'm thinking about it in terms of human connectivity. I want to say things,” added the actor.

Interestingly, Will discussed about his new music, saying, “One of my first new songs, You Can Make It – which was released in June – is something that was on my heart.”

“That's almost like the nicest thing you can say to another human, right? Is like, 'You can make it,’” stated the Emancipation actor.

Will noted, “Little things like that go so far with people. So, for me, that was the first song that kind of opened up the new space [of] where I wanted to be.”