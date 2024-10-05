Rihanna announces 'The Godfather' sequel with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna celebrates A$AP Rocky’s birthday with a chic dinner date.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made a jaw-dropping entrance at his star-studded birthday bash, channeling a sleek, mafia-inspired vibe that left fans in awe.

The power couple turned heads as they arrived, exuding sophistication and glamour, reminiscent of a scene straight out of The Godfather.

Rihanna stunned in a sultry black halter-neck satin dress and fur coat, while A$AP Rocky complemented her look with a sharp flannel trench coat and retro shades, effortlessly embodying a modern-day mob boss vibe.



She confidently strutted in pencil heels behind her beau, accessorizing with dazzling gold and silver necklaces.



A$AP Rocky matched her energy, donning a flannel trench coat paired with a grey vest and striped shirt, completing the look with sunglasses and a cigarette in hand.

The duo expertly shielded themselves from the flashes of paparazzi as they arrived after a private birthday dinner, with Rocky casually carrying a yellow bag, ditching the typical mafia briefcase.

The couple’s undeniable chemistry and flawless style once again solidified their status as one of Hollywood's most iconic pairs.

The Harlem-born rapper, A$AP Rocky, also made a bold fashion statement for his lavish birthday celebration, donning a grey tweed oversized coat paired with a stylish grey suit co-ord featuring baggy trousers.



The couple, who have been together since 2019 and share two children—RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 1—looked blissfully happy as they left the restaurant after their special celebration.

Riri's appearance in New York comes on the heels of her recent promotional campaign for her Savage X Fenty line, where she dazzled in pink lingerie, striking sultry poses to highlight her new Lavish Lace collection, now available online and in stores.