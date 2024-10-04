Jennifer Lopez bags golden opportunity to outshine Ben Affleck amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez is set to mark a major appearance at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary amid the ongoing divorce drama with her now-estranged husband Ben Affleck.

Daily Mail recently reported that the renowned singer will perform at the two-hour retrospective special on October 6.

For the unversed, the long-running awards show, which premiered back in 1974, will make its Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) debut after 49 years on ABC on October 6.

The officials from the AMAs took to their Instagram account and shared that Lopez would be going to ignite the stage with her sizzling performance at the event.

AMAS shared throwback video clips from JLo's iconic performances over the years.

They captioned their post, "@jlo has been no stranger to the #AMAs over the last 50 years, and she’ll be back this SUNDAY to celebrate the #AMAs50 with us on @cbstv and streaming on @paramountplus."

Alongside the Marry Me hitmaker, other celebrities, who will perform at the anniversary celebration include Mariah Carey, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, and Jennifer Hudson.

Notably, the Boy Next Door actress has not confirmed about her performance yet.

On the personal front, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024 after secretly tying the knot in 2022.

It is important to note that the estranged couple is currently settling their legal matters.