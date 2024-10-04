Malaysian PM, COAS discuss regional security, defence cooperation

Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim (left) shakes hands with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir. —ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi, where both the high-ups discussed bilateral strategic interests, regional security and defence cooperation.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday the premier emphasised on the need for enhancing bilateral ties particularly military relations between the two brotherly countries. He extended an invitation to the army chief to visit Malaysia "in the same context".

“The COAS thanked the prime minister for the invitation and appreciated the successful visit to Pakistan, which will help further improve the enduring and historic ties between the two countries and the militaries,” said the ISPR.

PM Ibrahim, along with a high-level delegation, reached Islamabad on Wednesday on a three-day visit to the country. He held crucial meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Zardari, wherein they discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting with the army chief, Prime Minister Ibrahim praised Pakistan Armed Forces' role in regional peace and stability, acknowledging their professionalism and sacrifices in combating terrorism, said the military’s media wing.

COAS Munir also attended the investiture ceremony and state banquet held in the honour of the prime minister of Malaysia at the presidency.

During the special investiture ceremony, President Zardari conferred the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan upon PM Ibrahim in recognition of his support for Islamic causes and for being a great friend of Pakistan.

The top civilian award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and attended by PM Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, services chiefs, diplomats, and senior government officials.

During the ceremony, it was highlighted that the Malaysian prime minister was an avid reader of Allama Iqbal and acknowledged that his work had been a source of inspiration for him.

PM Ibrahim has been a prominent advocate of humanitarian causes and Islamic values throughout his political career. His leadership is marked by a profound commitment to promoting social justice and addressing global issues affecting the Islamic world.

The president also hosted a state dinner in honour of the visiting Malaysian prime minister and his delegation.