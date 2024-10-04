Sydney Sweeney sets record straight on financial independence after fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney shares insight into her relationship with fiance Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney has recently revealed she’s finally independent despite her relation with fiancé Jonathan Davino.



In a new interview with Glamour for 2024 Women of the Year, the Anyone But You actress said, “I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard.”

“I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family,” remarked the 27-year-old.

Sydney stated, “I would love to set the record straight. You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man.”

“We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed,” pointed out the Euphoria actress.

Reflecting on her financial background, Sydney told the outlet, “I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that.”

“That fear will always be instilled in me,” mentioned the Madame Web actress.

Sydney explained, “I’m a huge saver. I don’t just go and spend money. I like to invest.”

“I like real estate. I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I’m making. But I don’t think I’ll ever actually feel comfortable,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, Sydney sparked romance rumours with Jonathan back in 2018 as they were seen attending a few events together.