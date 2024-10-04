Selena Gomez makes special donation for Mental Health Day

Billionaire Selena Gomez teams up with Sephora for Rare Beauty line for Mental Health Day

Selena Gomez has recently donated proceeds from her Rare Beauty line for Mental Health Day after she attained billionaire status.

The Only Murders in the Building actress collaborated with Sephora to benefit the Rare Impact Fund in October for the second year.

Reflecting on her struggle with bipolar disorder in 2018, Selena told MailOnline.com, “The mental health crisis continues to impact young people disproportionately and partners like Sephora are instrumental, not only by believing in this mission.”

“But by contributing crucial funds to expand mental health resources for the young people who need them,” continued the 32-year-old singer.

The singer and actress established the Rare Impact Fund to mobilise $100 million for organisations to increase awareness to youth mental health services, as well as education around the world.

Selena has continued her efforts for mental health awareness, and has been open about her own personal experience of the issue.

In 2022, the singer and actress was feature in the Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me to promote mental health issues.

“I'm doing things with my Rare Impact Fund. I'm having these conversations, I'm meeting people,” continued the 32-year-old.

Selena added, “I went to the White House for the mental health summit and... I'm wanting to be as proactive as I can.”