Sarah Ferguson celebrates daughter's pregnancy without Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson did not mention Prince Andrew in her latest statement.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice, 36, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting their second child.

The Palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Shortly afterwards, Beatrice's mother, the Duchess of York, took to social media with a statement of her own.

Fergie wrote: "Darling Beatrice. Words can't quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family.

"Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude.

"Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing.

"Our family is growing, and so too is the love that surrounds us.

"I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together. All my love."

However, Sarah notably omitted any mention of the new royal baby's grandfather, Prince Andrew, in her congratulatory message.

Sarah and Andrew, who married in 1986 and divorced a decade later, have remained close and continue to live together at the Duke of York’s Windsor residence, Royal Lodge.

Despite their ongoing connection, Fergie seems to have distanced herself from Andrew following the controversy surrounding A Very Royal Scandal, the Amazon Prime series dramatizing his career-damaging 2019 Newsnight interview.

For instance, when honoring her late mother on social media, the duchess shared a wedding photo from her 1986 marriage to Prince Andrew but cropped him out, showing only herself with her late parents, Susan Barrantes and Ronald Ferguson.