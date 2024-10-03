Meghan, Harry urged to mend royal rift amid family’s 'extremely' difficult period

The exiled couple have drawn comparisons to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to take a key step to "heal their rift" with the Royal Family as the institution navigates an "extremely difficult period."

Since their move to California in mid-2020, the couple has faced criticism for balancing their financial endeavours tied to royal connections while simultaneously "attacking" the family in the UK.

To begin repairing strained relationships, the Sussexes have been encouraged to "say something positive" about the Royal Family to make progress toward reconciliation.

Richard Fitzwilliams, former editor of International Who's Who and a royal commentator, cautioned that the upcoming paperback release of Prince Harry's controversial memoir, Spare, could further intensify the divisions within the family.

He wrote in the Express: "They must surely be the only royal couple in the world to monetise their royal connections as well as attacking the Firm over a period of years."

On Harry, Fitzwilliams continued: "As if to remind the world of how bitter he still is, the paperback version of his memoir, Spare, is published in Britain on October 24 when King Charles and Queen Camilla will be attending CHOGM in Samoa.

"This is the monarch's first visit abroad since his cancer diagnosis and a trip of the highest importance."

But the royal commentator also raised fears about content which was removed from the scathing autobiography.

"Harry revealed that he had cut 400 pages from it as they were too toxic," he wrote.

"This was clearly a threat to the royal family, indicating that one day they might be published."

But Fitzwilliams also credited both Harry and Meghan's sizeable catalogue of charity work.

Recently, Prince Harry made a heartfelt appearance in London at the WellChild Awards, which recognise seriously ill children in the UK and the professionals who support them.

He also visited Lesotho to promote the efforts of his youth charity, Sentebale, alongside Prince Seeiso of the landlocked nation.

Despite Harry's focus on his charitable work, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams noted that "there will continue to be significant interest" in whether he will make any moves to mend the rift that has caused so much damage to both the Royal Family and the Sussexes.

He continued: "With King Charles and the Princess of Wales both battling cancer, it is a extremely difficult period for the institution.

"The royals, with good reason, do not trust them... Harry and Meghan preach 'joy', but despite their admirable charitable work, their unpredictability, which often manifests itself in hostility, gives their actions a Jekyll and Hyde flavour.

"If they really believe what they preach, why don't they say something positive publicly about the Royal Family? It just might work wonders in helping to heal their rift with it," Fitzwilliams concluded.