Inside Martin Short, Meryl Streep's 'budding romance' on and off screen

Rumours have been circulating about a potential romance between Martin Short and Meryl Streep, costars on the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

According to a friend, the two have known each other for years but have grown closer since working together on Season 3. Streep joined the cast as Loretta Durkin, a struggling actress and suspect in a murder investigation.

A friend revealed, "Meryl loves Martin's energy and enjoys his company." Despite official denials, insiders claim a budding romance.

An insider who witnessed their chemistry at Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi noted, "They appeared to be more than friends."

Both Short, 74, and Streep, 75, are single, with Streep separated from artist husband Don Gummer for over six years and Short having lost his wife, Nancy Dolman, to cancer in 2010.

A friend shared, "Martin doesn't feel guilty about moving on... He only feels a bittersweet guilt that he's still here enjoying this new brush with fame and Nancy isn't here to enjoy it with him."

The pair allegedly find the rumours amusing. The friend added, "They get a huge kick out of the rumours. They think it's hilarious."

The friend confessed to rooting for a love connection, saying, "They flirt with each other, so who knows where it will lead? They're both single, and they do make a really cute couple."