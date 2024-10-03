Jennifer Aniston accepts one 'bizarre' rumour about her to be true

Jimmy Kimmel indulges in a banter with Jennifer Aniston about one of her rumours

Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who has been a part of several controversies in her time of limelight, has recently accepted one of the bizarre rumours about her as true.

There is gossip about Jennifer that she has the ashes of her dead therapist in a Ziploc bag. Recently, she appeared in Jimmy Kimmel’s show where the two of them had a banter about this gossip.

Kimmel, during the conversation, asked Aniston: “You have a ziploc bag filled with your dead therapist’s ashes? That was a little bit true, right?”

To which The Murder Mystery actress replied: “Can I plead the fifth?” She jokingly added: “It’s a little true, I’m going to sound like I really need a therapist after this.”

Jimmy Replied: "Sounds like you need one one way or the other.”

Previously in 2012, she did an interview with GQ magazine where the gossip surfaced for the first time.

The 55-year-old actress admitted the rumour to be true. She revealed that she had a very motherly relationship with her therapist. Therefore, she kept the ashes safe.

“I have my therapist’s ashes in a bag. She thought of me sort of like a daughter, and I thought of her sort of like a mom."

She continued: “I went to her funeral. They split her up into little Ziploc bags they handed out like party favours.”

According to Metro.co.uk, Jennifer Aniston also carries a salty snack and a jar of olives whenever she travels.