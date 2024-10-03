JUI-F Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses the press conference in Islamabad on October 2, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday accepted the Supreme Court’s ruling, striking down its 2022 verdict on the interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution, but warned against any "match-fixing" amid government’s push for constitutional amendment.



Deemed a major win for ruling coalition, the apex court unanimously accepted a review petition against its 2022 verdict related to the defection clause, which barred lawmakers from going against party directions when voting in parliament.

In its May 17, 2022 verdict, the SC — via 3-2 judgment — ruled that votes cast contrary to the parliamentary party lines in four instances outlined in Article 63(A) should not be counted.

These four instances are the election of prime minister and chief minister; a vote of confidence or no-confidence; a Constitution amendment bill; and a money bill.

Three judges — then-CJP Umar Ata Bandial, then Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar — had voted in favour whereas Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel were the dissenting judges.

Today’s verdict, pronounced by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, means that in any future legislation, the votes of parliamentarians who deviated from their party's directives and policies will be counted.

“We accept the court's ruling, but there should be no match-fixing […] It should not become a mean of buying or selling,” the JUI-F chief said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

In response to a question regarding potential horse-trading ahead of constitutional package, Maulana Fazl said that not a single member of his parliamentary party has ever resorted to “floor-crossing” in national and provincial assemblies.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.