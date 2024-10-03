Zara Tindall takes big step as royals realise hard truth about Prince Harry

King Charles’ beloved niece, Zara Tindall, is now stepping up to take on a major task for the cancer-stricken monarch just days after Prince Harry’s UK visit.

The relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry appears to be fractured immensely, but Zara believes that there can be a truce between the two feuding brothers at the opportune time, which happens to be soon.

According to a source cited by Woman’s Day Magazine, Princess Anne’s daughter has tried to act as a peacemaker between the Duke of Sussex and rest of the senior royal members of the family.

“Zara figures there couldn’t be a better time for her to try and broker peace,” the insider said. “[She] feels she’s the only one who can get through to both of them.”

The source also revealed that while the family is angry and upset with Harry for his memoir and the various interviews he did, there is no denying that he is “missed” by the Firm.

“No one likes to admit it, but for all his mistakes, everyone misses Harry,” the source revealed.

While it is unclear if the source was referring to a particular royal, but the matter of reconciliation has been a main theme especially after Harry dashed to meet his father following the personal call made to inform of the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

Meanwhile, reports suggests that Prince William is still upset with his estranged brother but Kate Middleton appears to hold a soft corner for him. Insiders previously revealed to Closer Magazine that she was the driving force behind sending Harry the birthday wish on his 40th birthday.

It remains to be seen if reconciliations are on the cards for the royal family.