Prince William shocks fans with surprise visit to Aston Villa legends

Prince William's unexpected visit to his beloved team.

Prince William made a delightful surprise visit to his beloved Aston Villa on October 2, fitting the special meet-and-greet into his busy workweek.

The Prince of Wales connected with legends from the club's iconic 1982 European Cup-winning squad, celebrating the team's rich history and his long-standing support for the Premier League club.



In a post on X, the team shared two group photos of Prince William alongside the football legends, writing, "42 years on, our 1982 European Cup winning legends are here on a historic night for @AVFCOfficial."

They added excitement for the upcoming Champions League match against Bayern Munich at Villa Park, stating, "Ready for the first game on home turf in this year's European adventure... #UTV."

Prince William's team rallied behind Aston Villa with the enthusiastic hashtag "#UTV," which stands for "Up the Villa," a popular rallying cry among fans.

The official Instagram account for Prince William and Kate Middleton also joined the excitement by sharing one of the group photos, which was originally posted by Aston Villa FC, captioning it, "Royalty meets Aston Villa royalty."

As a devoted soccer fan and the president of the Football Association, Prince William has shown unwavering support for the sport and his favorite team.

He has attended numerous Aston Villa matches this year, often bringing along his eldest son, Prince George who shares his father's passion for the game.



