Prince Harry struggles to rebuild public trust amid PR spin warning

Prince Harry has been warned against relying on a PR spin, as the Duke of Sussex is reportedly striving to "regain public trust," according to a royal commentator.

The Duke attended the WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Monday, where he paid tribute to children and teenagers who were honored at the event.

Following this, Harry embarked on a week-long trip to Lesotho for his Sentebale charity.

His recent public appearances have been well-received, particularly in light of his previous criticisms of the Royal Family, which were shared in his Netflix documentary and his memoir Spare.

Royal author Phil Dampier has said that Harry "showed his best side" in London, but it was "too early to say he has turned over a new leaf".

He explained: "If Harry does more WellChild-style events and less whinging, I'm all in favour of it.

"He showed his best side the other day in London and now he's carrying on good work in Lesotho and South Africa with his Sentebale project.

"But I think it's too early to say he has turned over a new leaf.

"He has new PR people and I'm sure they've told him he has to stop moaning and slagging off the Royal Family as people are sick of that, not just in the UK but also in the US and all over the world.

"Now it seems he is striking out on his own and doing things without her (Meghan Markle) and maybe that's the way forward.

"She can concentrate on her American Riviera Orchard products and make money for the family, and he should go back to helping good causes.

"So If the old Harry comes back that's a good thing."

Dampier has warned the duke against performing charitable duties if they are just merely PR spins.

This is because Prince Harry must earn back the trust of the British public, according to the commentator.

He continued to tell The Daily Mail: "But it's going to take a lot more than just a couple of weeks of headline-catching jobs to win back the trust of his family and the affection of the public."