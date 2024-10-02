'Suicide Squad' director announces new DC movie about 'Robin'

James Gunn upcoming film 'Dynamic Duo' is going to an animated film for DC

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has recently announced his next DC film, Dynamic Duo, that will showcase the story of Robin.

Dynamic Duo will be another animated project directed by James for the DC world.

The Guardian of the Galaxy maker himself revealed the big news through his social media handle where he shared the title of the upcoming project.

The title Dynamic Duo gives viewers the idea that there will be a pair of characters in the movie as it mentions both Dick Grayson and Jason Todd.

The two have performed the character of Robin in the previous animated Batman movies, reports Empire.

Gunn, taking it to his Twitter handle, wrote: “Over the moon excited to announce the newest DC Studios/Warner Bros Pictures Animation greenlit film for theaters, Dynamic Duo, the story of Robin… or should I say, Robins, as in Dick Grayson and Jason Todd.”

He further wrote: “The first feature film from the visionary Swaybox, a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI, a script from the wonderfully talented Matt Aldrich, produced with our partners at Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho.”

James Gunn also called Dynamic Duo a special film.

