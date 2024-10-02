Cardi B reveals surprise pregnancy, surgery, and emotional reaction

Cardi B recently shared personal health updates and pregnancy news with her fans on Instagram Live.

The rapper, 31, disclosed that she underwent surgery in January to remove butt injections and address fibrosis, unaware she was pregnant at the time.

"I went and got surgery," she explained, adding that prior pregnancy tests and blood work came back negative.

However, her OBGYN later confirmed she was 17 weeks pregnant.

The Bodak Yellow rapper discussed her regret over getting illegal butt injections in 2014 for $800 in a Queens apartment basement, describing it as "the craziest pain ever." She advised young fans to avoid BBL surgery.

Cardi revealed she suspected pregnancy after experiencing a metallic taste in her mouth, despite two negative blood tests. Her OBGYN confirmed she was nearly 17 weeks pregnant.

She shared her surprise, given her limited intimacy with estranged husband Offset, and emotional reaction to seeing her baby during an ultrasound: "When I look [at the ultrasound], it was a whole baby... I got real, real, real, real emotional right away."

Cardi welcomed her third child, a baby girl, on September 12.