'Die Hard 2' star John Amos breathes his last at 84

John Amos passes away at 84

Die Hard 2 and Roots star John Amos has died at the age of 84 of natural causes.

His death was announced by his publicist Belinda Foster in an emotional statement on Tuesday, September 2, revealing that the late actor took his last breath on August 21.

Amos, who was widely known for portraying the role of James Evans Sr on Good Times, left a lasting impression on musicians like Alicia Keys, Rick Ross, and the Wu-Tang Clan, prompting them to name-check his name in the lyrics.

The late actor opened up to Time Magazine in 2021 about his relevance to his character, noting, "That show was the closest depiction in reality to life as an African American family living in those circumstances as it could be."

Meanwhile, his son Kelly Christopher Amos said in a statement following Amos' death, "Many fans consider him their TV father.

"He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.

"My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life. He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero."