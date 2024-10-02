Prince Harry receives new title during solo trip to South Africa

Prince Harry was treated to a warm bonfire during his solo visit to South Africa as he passionately spoke about his charity in the country.



The Duke of Sussex, who is on a brief trip to Lesotho, discussed Sentebale, which supports children and young people living with HIV/AIDS, with the Prince Seeiso of Lesotho during his first night.

Harry shared that they have been “hitting the targets,” and “not just Sentebale but all of the departments are, and it's making a massive difference.”

Prince Seeiso went onto to share the journey of the charity, which Harry co-founded with him in 2006, revealed that it begun from the Duke “experiencing breathing the same air, eating the same food as the children” which “inspired this dream to come to where we are now.”

During the chat, Seeiso called Harry his younger brother and dubbed him “Mahale, the warrior.”

He continued, “It is that deep felt need that we want, collectively, to make a difference in our lifetime, and not only in our lifetimes, but to leave a legacy and pass on the baton to the next generation so that’s why we are going out in all different angles.”

Harry shared that the “surge of energy and optimism and the voice of young people ranging from six to 25” is making a big difference.

Back in 2004, Harry spent two months in the landlocked African kingdom during his gap year back and the experience left a lasting impression on him.

He then launched Sentebale, which means “forget me not,” which was also a nod to his mother Princess Diana, who famously met with AIDS patients in hospital.