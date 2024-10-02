Royal family issues major life update about Princess Anne in new statement

Buckingham Palace released new statement about Princess Anne's recent royal engagement soon after announcing that Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child.

On October 1, the royal family shared that the Princess Royal met Gurkha personnel and their families during her recent visit to Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire.

Alongside the delightful photos from the royal visit, the Palace released a statement, which reads, "This week The Princess Royal met Gurkha personnel and their families during a visit to Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire."



"Her Royal Highness helped mark the ‘redesignation’ of 170 Headquarters Squadron as it becomes part of the Brigade of Gurkhas."

Notably, the Palace released Anne's update following the joyful announcement of Princess Beatrice's second baby.

The message reads, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna."

