Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene make first public appearance after marriage

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene tied the knot on September 26, in Louisiana

Lana Del Rey and husband Jeremy Dufrene looked every bit a happy couple as they were spotted out and about in Louisiana.

The lovebirds stepped out for a date night on Sunday, September 29th. The Video Games singer was seen showing off her shiny wedding ring, in photos shared onto social media by fans.

The songstress, 39, sported a white lace dress, with a denim shirt over it, and put her hair up in a bun for the outing.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker was seen cuddled up with the alligator tour guide, as they chatted and took selfies.

Del Rey and Dufrene took their vows on Thursday, September 26th, at a venue close to their hearts in Des Allendes, Louisiana. Their intimate wedding ceremony was held at the public bayou where the new-husband works as a captain at Airboat Tours by Arthur.

In the photos of the event, obtained by Daily Mail, Del Rey was seen wearing a white floor-length gown, and her hair tied back with a blue ribbon.

As per the outlet, her father, Robert Grant, walked her down the aisle while carrying a bouquet of flowers. Her siblings, Caroline Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant, were also present at her big day.

The Cinnamon Girl singer has known Dufrene since at 2019, when she took one of her alligator tours. According to a report by People Magazine, the pair had reconnected this year.