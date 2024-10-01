Joker: Folie à Deux: Batman to show up in upcoming film?

Joker: Folie à Deux is all set to release in theatres on October 4

As the release date of Joker: Folie à Deux heads near it has left fans wondering whether Batman will be showing up in the new film or not.

With the new Joker movie, the makers are bringing in the old characters of Harvey Dent and Harley Quinn.

Therefore, naturally it makes fans sceptical if the makers will bring in Batman who will finally take down the clown once and for all.

But simply it does not likely look that it would feature the superhero because if seen logically, Batman has premiered as a child in the previous two joker movies.

In Joker 2019, there is a seen where Arthur, played by Joaquin Phoenix, can be seen interacting with Bruce who at the time was around a 10-year-old millionaire boy which means that the concept of Batman has not been introduced yet.

However, the trailer does give a hint that Batman might come but for now Joker: Folie à Deux will take viewers in the time when Bruce Wayne is just a boy, reports Dexerto.

Meanwhile, the new film Joker: Folie à Deux featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga is all set to hit theatres on October 4, 2024.