Meghan Markle captures hearts online as staffing dispute escalates

An unearthed video showcasing Meghan Markle's supportive side has gone viral, offering a refreshing perspective amid recent allegations against the Duchess.



The Duchess of Sussex has been at the center of a media storm following a report by The Hollywood Reporter, where a senior staffer claimed she behaves like a "dictator in high heels" and that colleagues are "terrified" of her so-called "belittling" behavior, dubbing her "Duchess Difficult."

Following this, Us Weekly ran a cover story defending Meghan, featuring both named and anonymous current and former employees who praised her kindness.

However, new claims emerged from The Daily Beast, alleging that Meghan had made people "feel like s**t."

Amid the controversy, a resurfaced clip from a 2014 interview has sent fans into a frenzy.

In the video, Meghan is seen alongside her Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty, as they spoke with AfterBuzz TV host Cathy Kelley.

During the interview, Rafferty praised her for "showing up and saving" her when she was struggling to juggle motherhood and work, highlighting Meghan's compassionate and supportive nature.

Rafferty recounted a particularly challenging Friday night when she was working until 4:30 a.m. while her husband was traveling for business.

Just a few hours later, at around 7:30 a.m., her doorbell rang, revealing Meghan at her doorstep with freshly baked scones and Starbucks coffee.

"I'll give you an example," Rafferty said, recalling how her daughters were captivated by the scones, exclaiming, "What is this amazing thing called a scone?"

She described the scene of her girls enjoying the treat in bed, creating a delightful mess of crumbs. "It was just exactly what I needed," she added, reminiscing about that "delirious morning" in Toronto. "To have my friend show up and save me was such a gift."

In response, Meghan reflected on their close-knit bond formed while filming Suits in Toronto. "We've become a little family," she noted.

"We all sort of lean on each other. I don't have to balance two beautiful little girls like Sarah does, but she does it so well. We all just manage to support each other with whatever comes up."