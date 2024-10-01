Leonardo DiCaprio secretly attends party in Paris with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio has secretly arrived with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti and supermodel Neelam Gill at an intimate party.

On September 29, the Titanic alum made a low-key appearance with his current lady love and the supermodel at Costes Hotel during the ongoing fashion week.

According to Daily Mail, the Hollywood actor was photographed wearing a black beanie hat down over his eyes and wore a grey mask to hide his face.

Notably, Leonardo's girlfriend donned a bright pink minidress with a long black coat. She completed her look with stylish leather boots.

Apart from Leonardo and his girlfriend, celebrities including Romeo Beckham, Venus Williams and Poppy Delevingne attended the party in the French capital.

Leonardo and Vittoria have been romantically linked since August 2023.

Previously, a source disclosed to Daily Mail that Leonardo’s relationship with Vittoria marks a turning point for the actor.

The source revealed, "Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but he is, of course, surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time."

"But he adores her, and she adores him. They've spent much of the summer together on romantic trips, and it's sparked a lot of talk in his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways,” the tipster concluded.

It is important to mention that Leonardo was previously spotted with Neelam at the Fashion Paris Week party in the absence of his girlfriend Vittoria.