Ariana Grande exposes 'tabloid' lies amid Ethan Slater romance

Ariana Grande breaks silence on Ethan Slater relationship

Ariana Grande is finally breaking silence on her relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

The Grammy-winning singer and Broadway performer, who developed a close bond with Ethan while filming the stage adaptation of the hit musical, opened up to Variety in her latest interview.

She told the outlet, “It definitely doesn’t get any easier, seeing some of the negativity that was birthed by disreputable tabloids.”

While she alluded to the media furore, the Eternal Sunshine superstar went on to admit, “Of course, I went through a lot of life changes during the filming of this movie. A lot of people that were working on it did. We were away for two years. So, of course, I understand why it was a field day for the tabloids to sort of create something that paid their bills.”

The publication further claimed that the singer has spoken out against ‘specific allegations,’ insisting that she “will never go into certain details.”

On professional front, Ariana portrays the role of Glinda, The Good Witch alongside Ethan’s character Boq in Wicked.

The SpongeBob Musical alum was previously known for his appearances on Broadway in Assassins, Camelot, and Spamalot.