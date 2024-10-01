Palace takes meaningful step as Prince Harry reaches out to Britons

Palace takes meaningful step as Harry reaches out to Britons

Buckingham Palace has made a delightful announcement hours after Prince Harry reached out to Britons by attending an event in London.

Soon after Harry's outing in London, the Royal Commonwealth Society took to X, (formerly Twitter) to reveal the winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.



“The wait is finally over! With a record-breaking 34,939 entries from all Commonwealth regions, we are delighted to announce the winners and runners-up of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2024!”

The Palace reposted Royal Commonwealth Society's tweet.



The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC) is the world's oldest international schools' writing contest, established by the Royal Commonwealth Society in 1883.



Currently, Queen Camilla is the Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society while King Charles, Head of the Commonwealth, is Patron of the Society. The winners of this year are from Malaysia, Singapore, and Uganda.



The post comes after Harry attended a charity event in UK. The Duke arrived in London on Monday without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.